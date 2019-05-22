Salman Khan TAKES A SHARP JIBE At Priyanka Chopra For Choosing Wedding With Nick Jonas Over Bharat

Salman Thanks Priyanka For Leaving Bharat

"Thank you, Priyanka! I will always be thankful to her. Bharat was about to go on the floors and just five days before the shooting, Priyanka meets me and says that she wouldn't be able to work in the film. Now, if Priyanka hadn't left Bharat, how could we have brought Katrina on board?"

Salman Feels 'Wedding' Was Not The Reason Why Priyanka Opted Out Of Bharat

Salman says, "She came to meet me one day and said she is going to get married and hence won't be able to work in the film. I had told Priyanka that we will adjust the dates for her. She said that she isn't sure how much time she needs for the preparation of her wedding."

Salman Reveals Priyanka Didn't Contact Him Again

When asked if Priyanka was in touch with him, Salman said, "No, even after the release of the trailer, Priyanka didn't call me. Now, if she had some genuine problem then it's alright. I believe, whatever happens, happens for the good."

Salman Take A Sharp Jibe At Priyanka

Salman, who's known for speaking his mind, took a sharp dig at Priyanka and said, "While many would give anything for the film or maybe even leaving their husband, Priyanka left the film."

Will Salman Work With Priyanka Again?

When asked about the same, Salman was quick to reply, "I would definitely work with her in the future. If she gets me a meaty role, why wouldn't I work with her? I just need to love the story."