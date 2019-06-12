Salman Khan Thanks Team India For Watching Bharat; Says 'Bharat Jeetega' At World Cup!

After the glorious win against Australia, team India enjoyed some 'movie time' in England. The players posed for a happy picture after watching Salman Khan starrer Bharat. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya amidst World Cup matches, took out some time to relax and watched Bharat together.

All-rounder Kedar Jadhav posted a group picture after watching Bharat. Sharing the same, he wrote, "BHARAT KI TEAM BHARAT MOVIE KE BAAD

@hardikpandya7 @msdhoni @klrahul11 @SDhawan25 @atulreellife @BeingSalmanKhan @aliabbaszafar @nikhilnamit @Bharat_TheFilm".

Few minutes after Kedar tweeted, Salman Khan took to his social media and thanked team India players for watching the film. Not only that, the superstar also wished the team good luck for the upcoming matches in World Cup.

Salman Khan tweeted, "Thank you Bharat team for liking Bharat... shukriya bhaiyon for watching #Bharat in England...best wishes for the upcoming matches... pura #Bharat apke sath hai... #BharatJeetega." Check out his tweet here-

Thank you Bharat team for liking Bharat... shukriya bhaiyon for watching #Bharat in England...best wishes for the upcoming matches... pura #Bharat apke sath hai... #BharatJeetega https://t.co/jusDppfvOc — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Bharat has not only been creating all the buzz for charting the highest numbers with advance bookings even ahead of its release but is set to become the biggest chartbuster of all times. It is the huge star power of Salman Khan and the power pack of not just the movie starring Salman and Katrina, together that had piqued the excitement amongst the audience much ahead of its release.

The film is receiving appreciation from all across. The Salman Khan starrer is on its way to chart new records already. The nation saw a fan frenzy and the numbers are proof.

A day after giving Salman the biggest opening day of his career, the actor thanked his fans on Twitter and wrote, ""Big thk u sabko fr giving sabse bada opening mere career ka par what made me the happiest and proudest is ki during a scene in my film jab national anthem is recited ev1 stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind Bharat."

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series.

Salman Khan On Rohit Shetty Preponing Sooryavanshi Release Date: He Proved He's My Younger Brother