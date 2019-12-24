Salman Khan To Create A New Record With Dabangg 3 Despite Its Under-performance!

Salman Khan's latest release, Dabangg 3 was supposed to create new record on its release day. Unfortunately, owing to the current political climate of the nation, the film has performed below the expectation.

Nonetheless, Salman will still manage to create new record with Dabangg 3. Wondering what is it? Dabangg 3 will be Bhaijaan's 15th film to enter Rs 100 crore club after Dabangg, Kick, Ready, Dabangg 2, Ek Tha Tiger, Bodyguard, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Jai Ho, Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bharat and Sultan.

Speaking of Dabangg 3's not-so-overwhelming collection, trade analyst Girish Johar had recently said, "Earlier, I was expecting around 10 per cent loss due to the unrest, but as numbers flow in, I guesstimate the dent to be around 20 per cent in all cities, as the protests were held nationwide. It's quite obvious as students are the ones who mostly throng the theatres for the first-day-first-show experience of Salman's heroics. But since many of them were protesting for an important issue, film watching took a back seat for them."

Another trade analyst Amod Mehra had also given his opinion on Dabangg 3 performance and had said, "The collections are bad as the film failed to create any buzz. Blaming the nationwide unrest is just a lame excuse. No matter what political scenario, good films do well."

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 also casts Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar.