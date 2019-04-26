UGLY COLD WAR: Salman Khan To RIP APART Ranbir Kapoor At Box Office? Fans Claim So!

Salman’s Dabangg 3 To Clash With Brahmastra

Salman has made it official that Dabangg 3 will be arriving at the theatres on December 20 - the date, which has already been booked by Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.

We wonder if Ranbir will avert the clash or lock horns with Salman.

Who Will Suffer More Loss?

Dabangg 3 isn't a big-budget film like Brahmastra, which is being made on a budget of Rs 150 crore. If both of the movies lock horns at the box office, Ranbir will be more prone to loss!

Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting To Salman-Ranbir’s Clash

Aakhon Ki Gustakhiyan✨ @h_hazra: "Mess with everyone, but DON'T MESS WITH SALMAN KHAN @karanjohar. He doesn't play dirty games behind people's back like you and that minion of yours, Reshma Shetty have been doing since last few years. He is openly challenging you. Like a true man 🔥 I STAN THE BEST." [sic]

Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01: "Obviously Loss #Brahamastra ka Zada hoga... #Dabangg3 is a SAFE film... agar Clash hua to lambaa aur Taggrda Nuksaan hoga...." [sic]

