      Salman Khan To Take Up ‘Chulbul Pandey' Avatar For Dabangg 3 Promotions

      When it comes to Salman Khan's characters on screen, 'Chulbul Pandey' is one of the most beloved. With the release of Dabangg 3 slated in a couple of months, the excitement and buzz around the film are undoubtedly tremendous. The makers of the film are taking all possible measures to make sure that Dabangg 3 turns out to be one of the biggest entertainers ever. In fact, to reach out to every corner of the country, Dabangg 3 will be Salman's first movie ever to be released in multiple languages simultaneously.

      However, in one of its kind move, Salman Khan has completely taken over the promotions of Dabangg 3 in Chulbul Pandey style. Our lovable Robinhood will be seen only as Chulbul Pandey for the promotions of the film until the release.

      Salman Khan, who has changed his Twitter name as Chulbul Pandey, shared a video where he can be seen getting ready to step into the shoes of the Robinhood cop. Check out his post here.

      Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

      Apart from Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, Dabangg 3 stars Arbaaz Khan, Sudeep and others. Saiee Manjrekar, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter will also be introduced in Bollywood with the movie.

      Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 was in the headlines when Salman Khan wanted to improve security on the sets. He chaired a meeting with the movie's crew and the marketing team. During the meeting, Salman 'expressed his displeasure' and asked his team to strictly follow security norms in order to keep any picture from going online.

