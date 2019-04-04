LEAKED VIDEO: Salman Khan TROLLED Left & Right As He Caught Dancing On The Sets Of Dabangg 3!
Despite having a huge fan following, Salman Khan recently got trolled on Instagram, when a video from his upcoming film, Dabangg 3 sets surfaced online! In the video , Salman can be seen shaking a leg on the banks of the Narmada river. The video was shared by photojournalist, Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account but owing to back to back negative comments, he chose to take it down! However, the damage was already done as the moment he shared the video, trolls started commenting on the video saying, "Who noticed that he can't dance?"
Meanwhile, Sonakshi Has Joined Salman On The Sets
Dabangg 3 will mark the third collaboration of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha and a few minutes ago, the latter shared her first look from the film sets and captioned the picture saying, "RAJJO is back!!! From Dabangg, to Dabangg 3...Its homecoming. Day 1 of shoot for me today, wish me luck ❤️"
Did you Miss These Details About Dabangg 3 Shoot Schedule
According to a Mumbai Mirror report, for the first thirteen days of the schedule in Indore, Salman Khan and his team will be based at Ahilya Fort where they have begun shooting the title song, featuring Salman's Chulbul Pandey in a larger-than-life avatar and 500 back-up dancers.
What's More?
"This will be followed by an action sequence on bikes involving Chulbul and his brother, Makkhi (played by actor-producer Arbaaz Khan). It will end with a week-long shoot in Mandeshwar," said the source.
Dabangg 3 Plot
Speaking of the basic plot, the source was quoted as saying, "In his back story, which is a kind of prequel, Chulbul will be shown as a local goon with a heart of gold and a lengthy flashback will cover his metamorphosis into a Robin Hood cop.
The conflict in the present with Sudeep is connected to his past before Chulbul got into uniform."
The Source Further Added..
"Everything that the brand is synonymous with has been retained and adapted keeping modern-day sensibilities in mind."
Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the film also casts Sudeep in the key role and the movie is expected to hit the theatres in December.
After Bharat & Dabangg 3, Salman Khan To Star In A Horror Film & We Can't Keep Calm!