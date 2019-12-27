Salman Khan Turns Down Satta Pe Satta Remake?

Salman Khan, the biggest superstar of contemporary Hindi cinema is celebrating his 54th birthday today (December 27, 2019). The actor had a great birthday celebration amidst his family members and close friends, this year as well. Salman Khan, who has established himself as the most bankable star of Bollywood is doing extremely well in his professional life too.

If the reports are to be true, the Dabangg 3 star was recently offered the upcoming Satta Pe Satta remake, which is directed by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. The project, which is jointly produced by Farah herself along with hitmaker Rohit Shetty, was offered to Salman after Hrithik Roshan back out.

However, the Radhe actor too turned down the offer, to the much disappointment of the makers. According to the sources, Salman Khan had issues with the script of the movie and found it unappealing. Even though the team tried to convince the actor pointing out he is perfect for the role of the elder brother, since he has the 'Bhai' image among the masses, Salman refused to be a part of the project.

The Satta Pe Satta remake was initially offered to Hrithik Roshan, who is on a high with the great success of his latest release War. It was also confirmed that Anushka Sharma has been roped in to play the female lead. Initially, Hrithik was unhappy with the script and wanted to make certain changes, but later he decided to walk out of the project citing creative differences.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, recently released his highly anticipated project Dabangg 3, the third installment of Dabangg series, as a Christmas release. Even though the movie received mixed to negative reviews, it is performing well at the box office. The actor is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming project Radhe, which has been slated to hit the theatres for Eid 2020.

