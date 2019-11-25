Salman Khan Unhappy With Bigg Boss 13 Extension?

Salman Khan has been doing extremely well as a Television host with the highly popular show Bigg Boss 13. The show has been doing extremely well at the TRP charts, thus bringing back Colors TV to the top slot after a long period. Salman Khan's way of handling the contestants and the spectacular presentation has been widely praised by the audiences.

Recently it was reported that the channel has been planning to extend the show for a few weeks. However, host Salman Khan is reportedly not happy about the extension. According to the rumour mills, the superstar is in a dilemma, as he might have to cancel the shoot of his highly anticipated upcoming project Radhe, to provide dates for Bigg Boss 13.

Even though Salman Khan has refused to be a part of the Bigg Boss 13 extension, the Colors TV team has reportedly requested the actor to rethink his decision. Bigg Boss 13 is a very crucial show for the channel as it even managed to beat the highly popular The Kapil Sharma Show, which is also produced by Salman Khan, in TRP.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which marks Salman Khan's third collaboration with director Prabhu Deva, is touted to be an out-and-out action thriller. The movie will feature Disha Patani as the female lead, thus marking her second onscreen collaboration with Salman. Disha has earlier shared the screen with the superstar in his recent blockbuster Bharat.

Reportedly, Radhe will feature an extensive star cast, including Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Gautham Gulati, and so on. The first schedule filming of the Prabhu Deva directorial began on November 1, in Lonavala. Reportedly, the team has already finished the first schedule of the movie, and the next schedule is expected to go on floors in foreign locations. The Salman Khan starrer has been slated to hit the theatres on May 22, 2020, as an Eid special release.