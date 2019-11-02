    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Salman Khan's 'Wanted' Co-star & Producer Raju Mavani Loses Battle To Cancer!

      Actor-producer Raju Mavani who launched Suniel Shetty with the box-office hit 'Balwaan' in 1992, passed away on Thursday, at around 7:30 in the evening.

      An industry insider told Mumbai Mirror that Mavani was suffering from kidney ailments and was later diagnosed with cancer. He fought for three years before succumbing to the disease.

      It was Mavani who gave Suniel Shetty his first big break in Bollywood with 'Balwaan'. The movie also starred Raveena Tandon and Danny Danzongpa. He also produced films like 'Imtihaan' which starred Sunny Deol, Saif Ali Khan, and Raveena Tandon.

      Raju was acted in films like 'Sarkar', 'Wanted', 'Shootout At Wadala', 'Policegiri' among others. His funeral took place yesterday in Oshiwara, Mumbai.

      We offer our heartfelt condolence to his family.

      Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 12:26 [IST]
