Salman Khan Was Literally Interrupting Katrina Kaif Every Time She Spoke, It Was Appalling: Sona

Sona Mohapatra On Calling Out Salman

Sona says, "Calling Salman out was not personal. I don't really care, he is just the poster child of toxic masculinity. He symbolises a lot of things that are wrong when it comes to gender."

Sona Doesn't Want To Empathise With Salman

"I think the whole country needs to watch for what's right and wrong behaviour and he can't help his bad behaviour. But I don't want to empathise with him at all because I don't think any of us should."

'Salman Was Interrupting Katrina Kaif Every Time She Spoke'

"After Sultan he again went on a spree; he was literally interrupting Katrina Kaif every time she spoke, took jibes at her and put her down."

"He also referred to his project as the ultimate gift to humankind and womankind. It was appalling, and that's the kind of behaviour that inspires the youth."

'Salman's Fans Inspired By His Bad Behaviour'

"His followers have been very inspired by his bad behaviour for a long time. There are these youngsters who think this is the way to behave and normalise it. But I have seen a huge shift in at least 80 per cent of comments. They understand what I am saying."

Sona On Threat Messages

"I woke up to messages from my family members telling me to go to the police station and that they are all worried. So it is not easy for the family for sure," concluded Sona.