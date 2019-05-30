English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Salman Khan Was Literally Interrupting Katrina Kaif Every Time She Spoke, It Was Appalling: Sona

    By
    |

    Salman Khan's constant jibes at Priyanka Chopra for dumping his project, Bharat, have not gone down well with many fan followers of Priyanka. Many took to the micro-blogging site and slammed Salman Khan for his 'toxic masculinity'. Among all, there was singer Sona Mohapatra too, who slammed Salman for dragging Priyanka Chopra almost in his every interview during Bharat promotion. Sona also exposed a few fans of Salman Khan, who sent her threatening messages.

    In her conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Sona also slammed Salman for interrupting Katrina Kaif, every time she spoke and said it was nothing but appalling!

    Sona Mohapatra On Calling Out Salman

    Sona says, "Calling Salman out was not personal. I don't really care, he is just the poster child of toxic masculinity. He symbolises a lot of things that are wrong when it comes to gender."

    Sona Doesn't Want To Empathise With Salman

    "I think the whole country needs to watch for what's right and wrong behaviour and he can't help his bad behaviour. But I don't want to empathise with him at all because I don't think any of us should."

    'Salman Was Interrupting Katrina Kaif Every Time She Spoke'

    "After Sultan he again went on a spree; he was literally interrupting Katrina Kaif every time she spoke, took jibes at her and put her down."

    "He also referred to his project as the ultimate gift to humankind and womankind. It was appalling, and that's the kind of behaviour that inspires the youth."

    'Salman's Fans Inspired By His Bad Behaviour'

    "His followers have been very inspired by his bad behaviour for a long time. There are these youngsters who think this is the way to behave and normalise it. But I have seen a huge shift in at least 80 per cent of comments. They understand what I am saying."

    Sona On Threat Messages

    "I woke up to messages from my family members telling me to go to the police station and that they are all worried. So it is not easy for the family for sure," concluded Sona.

    Katrina Kaif Says She Would DITCH Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding!

    More SALMAN KHAN News

    Read more about: salman khan sona mohapatra
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue