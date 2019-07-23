SHOCKING! Salman Khan Was Not The First Choice To Play Chulbul Pandey In Dabangg
Among Salman Khan's most iconic characters in his film career, Dabangg's Chulbul Pandey is one of them. With memorable lines like 'Swagat Nahi Karogey Humara' and his style of wearing his shades on the backside of his collar, the actor became synonymous with this character.
However, do you guys know that Salman was not the first choice for the cop flick? Yes, you heard that right! Recently in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Arbaaz revealed that the Superstar was not the first choice for the movie. Scroll down to read details about the film.
Arbaaz Khan Opens Up About Why He Was Cast In Dabangg
The actor revealed, "When Abhinav narrated the script to me, I asked him why he wasn't offering me the role of the Robin Hood cop. But more than Chulbul, he saw me as Makkhi, which was an extension of my role in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na."
Abhinav Kashyap Wanted To Cast Either Randeep Hooda Or Irrfan Khan
He further revealed, "He was looking to cast Randeep Hooda or Irrfan Khan as the lead then but neither of them had been finalised. I offered to produce the film for him and asked him what if we got Salman on board as Pandey ji. He was instantly excited and things quickly fell in place."
Arbaaz On Casting Saiee Manjrekar
"Salman has known Saiee for a while. He was sure she fits the bill perfectly as an innocent young girl and after seeing her perform, we know she's exactly what we wanted for Dabangg 3."
Mark The Date In Your Calendar
"We are only 60% through. Shooting will wrap up by September end leaving us with three months for post-production," he further revealed. Speaking about Dabangg 3, the Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha starrer is slated to release on Christmas 2019.
