SHOCKING! Salman Khan Was Not The First Choice To Play Chulbul Pandey In Dabangg

Arbaaz Khan Opens Up About Why He Was Cast In Dabangg

The actor revealed, "When Abhinav narrated the script to me, I asked him why he wasn't offering me the role of the Robin Hood cop. But more than Chulbul, he saw me as Makkhi, which was an extension of my role in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na."

Abhinav Kashyap Wanted To Cast Either Randeep Hooda Or Irrfan Khan

He further revealed, "He was looking to cast Randeep Hooda or Irrfan Khan as the lead then but neither of them had been finalised. I offered to produce the film for him and asked him what if we got Salman on board as Pandey ji. He was instantly excited and things quickly fell in place."

Arbaaz On Casting Saiee Manjrekar

"Salman has known Saiee for a while. He was sure she fits the bill perfectly as an innocent young girl and after seeing her perform, we know she's exactly what we wanted for Dabangg 3."

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

"We are only 60% through. Shooting will wrap up by September end leaving us with three months for post-production," he further revealed. Speaking about Dabangg 3, the Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha starrer is slated to release on Christmas 2019.