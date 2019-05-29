Salman Khan Was Once THROWN OUT Of The Class & The Reason Will Shock You!
Salman Khan is currently busy with promotions of his upcoming film 'Bharat' which is slated to hit the theatrical screens next week. The film is an Indian adaptation of the Korean film 'Ode To My Father'. Bharat chronicles the life of a man over a period of 60 years.
Recently Salman and his leading lady Katrina Kaif visited the sets of Kapil Sharma's show to promote their film. On the show, the superstar shared some interesting memories from his childhood and how mischievous he was as a kid. Scroll down to read all about it.
Salman's Teacher Once Threw Him Out The Class
The superstar recalled, "Once my father (Salim Khan) was passing by and seeing me out on the corridor asked exasperatedly what mischief I had up to now. I confessed that even I didn't know the reason this time."
We Are Quite Surprised With The Reason
Later, Salman's father learnt that it was because of his fees was overdue. "The very next day my father paid the fees and the teacher apologised,"the actor revealed.
Salman Once Ended Up Hurting Sohail Badly
Narrating the incident from his childhood, Salman revealed, "Long time back, we three were watching the movie ‘Tarzan' and playing a game that involved stones. I got so engrossed in the game that accidentally, I threw the stone at Sohail who was very young at the time. He went behind the dustbin and within a few seconds, started bleeding profusely."
The Superstar Was Scared To His Wits
He further added, "Arbaaz and I got so scared thinking about how badly the family, especially our father will scold us."
Well, now that's quite hilarious and scary at the same time!
Coming back to Bharat, the film has an interesting ensemble cast which includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. There's even a special cameo by Varun Dhawan in the film.
