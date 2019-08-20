Salman Khan Will Get Banned If He Works With Mika Singh: FWICE Warns The Superstar!

Singer Mika Singh recently hit a controversy when he performed at the wedding festivities of former President of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf's daughter's billionaire cousin. He was banned by Federation of Western India Cine Employees association (FWICE) for hurting the sentiments of Indians.

Now if the latest reports are to be believed, FWICE has now issued strict notices seeking everyone from the industry right from technicians to actors to stop working with Mika.

According to a Mid Day report, the federation has said that if any artist works with Mika, then he or she too could get banned.

Ashok Dubey, general secretary of FWICE was quoted as saying by the taloid, "If we impose a ban, it means all our technicians -- including actors, directors and even spot boys -- will not work with Mika. If someone works with Mika during this ban, say Salman or anyone else, then he too will be banned." Titled Up, Close and Personal With Salman Khan, the show has been scheduled for next week.

He further added, "Whether it's an organiser from the US or any other country, we cannot stop anybody from conducting an event. Our policy is simple -- we will not work with the person who has been banned," he added.

The show has been organised by Sohail Khan's event management company in coordination with one Jordy Patel's company called JA Events in India and Bhavesh Patel in the US. Jordy told Mid-day, "We are only dealing with Bhavesh Patel as our contract is with him. Some local promoter in the US must have signed on Mika and added him to the line-up. Salman will have nothing to do with Mika at the event. They will not even interact on stage."

Meanwhile, Mika will be meeting the members of FWICE today and the concert will depend on the board's decision.