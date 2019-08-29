English
    Salman Khan Works Out Like An Animal: Dabangg 3 Villain Sudeep

    Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep, who is currently busy shooting Dabangg 3, talked about his experience with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and how he coped with speaking Hindi.

    Salman Works Out Like An Animal: Sudeep

    In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said that he has seen Salman Khan working out like an animal, when he trained along with the superstar. He said, "I have worked out with Salman Khan. He trains like an animal. He trains really hard".

    He recalled a scene where he was asked to kick Salman Khan for a stunt sequence. He said that it found it really hard, even after Salman encouraged him, he could not kick him as he respects Salman Khan. He said, "I found it very difficult to kick him in his heart during a scene, I found it hard. Salman told me 'Buddy, kick me!' The respect I had for him, I couldn't kick him. Then we did it differently because I just couldn't. I failed. I have now realised why people in the South found it difficult to kick me."

    He opened up on the struggles he had to face to speak Hindi. He stated that he even requested director Prabhu Deva to not give him lengthy Hindi dialogues on the first day of shooting, to which the director agreed and cancelled the shooting. He said, "Somewhere I am lucky, the first time I came to do a Hindi film, I had a South director, RGV. When he started talking in Hindi, I felt very confident. His Hindi is really bad but one of the most brilliant technicians, he made me so comfortable. I owe it to him. Coming again, this time I have Prabhu Deva. So I became very comfortable yet again."

    Among the other things, the most expected scene of Dabangg 3 is the bare-chested fight between Sudeep and Salman. Dabangg 3, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan is set to hit the big screens on December 20.

