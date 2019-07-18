Salman Khan To Launch & Romance Mahesh Manjrekar's Daughter In Dabangg 3

Salman Khan's fans are quite excited for Dabangg 3. The film, which casts Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role, will also launch Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee. Mahesh Manjrekar also confirmed the news that superstar Salman Khan will be launching his daughter Saiee in Dabangg 3. For the unversed, Saiee will be playing Salman's love interest in Dabangg 3, which is said to be a prequel.

"Yes. It is true, he is launching my daughter Saiee in Dabangg 3. At the end of the day, if she wants to act, I am ok. I am not telling her what to do. I want her to learn on her own. She is very excited about the film. He (Salman) must have seen some spark in her. Salman is a friend and I can't say no to him plus my daughter also felt she had an inclination to acting," says Mahesh Manjrekar.

With the franchise that started with the 2010 blockbuster, Salman had also launched veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha's daughter Sonakshi in Bollywood. Manjrekar and Salman have shared screen space together as co-actors in several films such as Wanted, Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard and Jai Ho.

Arbaaz Khan had on Monday said almost 60 per cent of the shoot of Dabangg 3 is complete and the film should get wrapped up by September. In the third instalment of Dabangg, Sonakshi and Arbaaz are reprising their roles of Salman's onscreen wife, Rajjo and brother, Makhanchand Pandey, while Kannada star Sudeep is the new entrant to the franchise.

The action-drama directed by Prabhudheva, is scheduled to release on December 20.