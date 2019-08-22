Dabaang 3: More Security, Higher Walls - Salman Khan's Strategy To Protect Movie From Leaks

After getting tired of seeing the online leaks, Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan wants high walls to be built around the sets of the movie. In the past few days, stills of the movie shoot, including the filming of a dance sequence in Jaipur were leaked online. Annoyed after seeing the pictures, Bhai wants an increase in the security staff on the sets.

According to Mid-Day, a meeting was chaired between Salman Khan, the movie's crew and the marketing team. During the meeting, Salman 'expressed his displeasure' and asked his team to strictly follow security norms in order to keep any picture from going online. He also reportedly asked for the heights of the walls to be increased on the Dabangg 3 sets in Pune.

According to the publication, "Salman Khan advised the production team to start working on increasing the heights of walls in Pune sets in order to keep the enthusiastic fans from climbing up the wall. He also asked an increase in the number of security staff."

To make sure that no more pictures are taken from the sets, Salman has reportedly asked for the measures to be taken in full swing.

It is to be noted that Salman told the crew not to bring any cellphones inside the set. However, this is not the first time Salman had placed such an instruction. He also imposed it on the sets of Bharat.

While there might not be pictures anymore, the main lead Salman and Sonakshi have been making their fans happy with little treats on their social media, by sharing pictures there. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film will hit screens on December 20, 2019.