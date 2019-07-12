GOOD NEWS: Sameera Reddy & Akshai Varde Blessed With A Baby Girl!

Sameera Reddy & Akshai Varde Become Parents To A Baby Girl

According to a report in Spotboye, Sameera was admitted to the Beams Multi-speciality Hospital, Khar, last night and delivered the baby, this morning.

Sameera's mother confirmed the news to the online portal adding that the mother and the baby are doing fine.

'This Is A Planned Baby,' Says Sameera

Earlier, when Spotboye contacted Sameera after reports of her second pregnancy surfaced, the actress said, "Gosh! How did you know? I have not told a soul yet. But now that you have called, yes, let me tell you the truth that I'm carrying for the second time. I'm four months pregnant. This is a planned baby. It is one of the reasons why I have refused quite a bit of work in the recent past. Akshai and I wanted to have the second baby in 2019. My due date is in July."

When Sameera Bared Her Baby Bump Under Water

Recently, Sameera shared a series of pictures of herself showing off her baby bump in a bikini and wrote, "I wanted to celebrate the beauty of the bump in my 9th month. At a time when we feel the most vulnerable, tired, scared, excited and at our biggest and most beautiful!"

Promoting Body Positivity Through Pregnancy

She further added, "I look forward to sharing it with you guys and I know the positivity will resonate because we all are at different phases of our lives with unique sizes and we need to love and accept ourselves at every level."

The Actress Opened Up About Her Battle With Postnatal Depression

"What happened during my first pregnancy was that I took a lot of hormones. I had problems with my pregnancy and I was bed-ridden. I had tonnes of issues but it was my mental state that consumed me. I felt like I failed myself. I let my body go. I touched a 102kg, my face was so fat and it was the horror that somebody will look at me. And they did, like I have had people say, 'Is that Sameera Reddy?' But I said I was a good mother because even if I went to the bathroom and cried, Hans (her son) never saw it.

I always came out and was top-notch with him. I was the best wife that I could be to my husband, but internally there was another story going on," the actress recently revealed in an interview.