VIDEO: Sameera Reddy Climbs 6300 Feet With Two-Month Old Daughter Strapped To Her!

Sameera Reddy climbs Karnataka's highest peak with 2-month daughter;Watch video

Sameera Reddy is a new mother with a two month old daughter Nyra. The actress is proving that she is a boss mom, as she recently climbed Karnataka's highest peak, with her little bundle of joy strapped to her. That's right! Sameera ascended 6300 feet of the gorgeous Mullayanagiri Peak in the Chikkamagaluru district, and posted a video of her accomplishment. Check it out.

In the video that Sameera posted, it shows her to be en route to the peak with little Nyra strapped to her. Her caption indicates that she indeed managed to climb all the way to the top.

Sameera wrote, "Attempted climbing to Mullayanagiri Peak with Nyra strapped on! I stopped midway cos I was so out of breath ! 6300 ft high it's the tallest Peak in Karnataka! So many messages from New moms saying they are inspired to travel & I'm thrilled my travel stories are getting such a positive response! It's very easy to feel low post baby & I'm super determined to not let it get me down! for moms asking I did not express I just fed her on demand everywhere! Less fuss and easy to travel this way!" (sic).

Sameera gave birth to Nyra in July this year. She also has a son named Hans. She is active on social media with posts on her children. Sameera once revealed that the name 'Nyra' means, 'Beauty of Goddess Saraswati'.

