Sameera Reddy Respects Kareena Kapoor Khan For Breaking Myths Attached To Motherhood!

Sameera Opens Up On Their Adventurous Trip

"It was an educational trip for four-and-a-half-year-old Hans. We also went on a safari in Bhadra reserve so that he could see animals like tigers and peacocks, two of which he spotted right in front of the door. It was a special moment for him," the actress told the daily.

The Actress Was Excited To Scale Karnataka's Highest Peak

Sameera further added, "We went hiking and I decided to scale Karnataka's highest peak. It's something I was really excited about."

Was It Difficult To Travel With Her Daughter Nyra?

To this, Sameera added, "My Nyra is an explorer, she was wide awake all the way, checking out everything. Not once did she cry and later she slept really well."

She Was All Praise For Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sameera said that she found a role model in Kareena Kapoor Khan, who also worked when she was pregnant. Praising Bebo, she said, "She is such a hands-on loving mother and I respect her for breaking the myth that motherhood requires you to change your attitude with respect to your career."

Sameera Who Suffered From Postpartum Depression In The Past, Was Quite Active During Her Second Pregnancy

"I was confused, feeling low and crying all the time. Maybe it was the baby blues and I did not want to go down that road again. That's why I have been up and about since the first day of this pregnancy. I was shooting till a day prior to Nyra's birth," the actress told Mumbai Mirror.