Sameera Reddy Shares The First Picture Of Her Newborn: We Prayed For A Baby Girl & We're Blessed

While sharing the first picture of her newborn, Sameera Reddy writes on her Instagram page, "This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves . I'm so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here ! We prayed for a #babygirland we are #blessed ! #baby #pink #itsagirl #motherhood #mom #sleeplessnights #herewegoagain."

Sameera gave birth to her daughter on July 12 and she also has a four year old son.

Earlier, Sameera Reddy had talked about her struggle with body confidence after her first child, Hans, was born in 2015. She had said, "I touched 102 Kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I'm not scared to admit it. It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered. And I couldn't lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out."

"I disappeared because I didn't have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen. But the beautiful part is that you can only hit your lowest low to know you can absolutely climb out of that hole. It's a fight. A hard one."

"Took me 2 years more to lose the weight and to step out and face the world again but I wish I had the courage then. I did it naturally with no fad diets, no easy way out. Only with dedicated workout, yoga, pilates and strength training."

Having said that, she also added, "But the key is to be fearless. Only you can get out of that rut. It's yours to change. Be brave. You can move mountains if you just will it."