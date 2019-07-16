English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sameera Reddy Shares The First Picture Of Her Newborn: We Prayed For A Baby Girl & We're Blessed

    By
    |

    While sharing the first picture of her newborn, Sameera Reddy writes on her Instagram page, "This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves . I'm so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here ! We prayed for a #babygirland we are #blessed ! #baby #pink #itsagirl #motherhood #mom #sleeplessnights #herewegoagain."

    sameera-reddy-shares-the-first-picture-of-her-daughter

    Sameera gave birth to her daughter on July 12 and she also has a four year old son.

    Earlier, Sameera Reddy had talked about her struggle with body confidence after her first child, Hans, was born in 2015. She had said, "I touched 102 Kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I'm not scared to admit it. It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered. And I couldn't lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out."

    "I disappeared because I didn't have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen. But the beautiful part is that you can only hit your lowest low to know you can absolutely climb out of that hole. It's a fight. A hard one."

    "Took me 2 years more to lose the weight and to step out and face the world again but I wish I had the courage then. I did it naturally with no fad diets, no easy way out. Only with dedicated workout, yoga, pilates and strength training."

    Having said that, she also added, "But the key is to be fearless. Only you can get out of that rut. It's yours to change. Be brave. You can move mountains if you just will it."

    More SAMEERA REDDY News

    Read more about: sameera reddy
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 16, 2019, 8:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue