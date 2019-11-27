    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sameera Reddy Didn't Even Realise She Was Suffering From Post-partum Depression!

      In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actress Sameera Reddy revealed that she suffered from post-partum depression after her first pregnancy and didn't even realise the same! She said, "Back then, I didn't even realise I was suffering post-partum. When I complained that I was emotional, moody and feeling very disconnected, I was told, that they were the pregnancy blues. I went with that and kept thinking something is wrong with me."

      "But later, when I consulted a doctor and opened up about my negative thoughts and how I was often feeling extremely low, that was when I was told that I had postpartum depression. As I waited too long to open up and get a diagnosis, it took me almost a year to get out of it," added Sameera.

      Sameera gave birth to her firstborn in 2015 and welcomed her second child in July 2019. Speaking of her second pregnancy, the actress said that she was well prepared and had a change in her attitude and perspective towards her body.

      She said that she was vocal because she wanted to help new mothers realise when and if they were slipping into post-partum depression and added that it's nothing to be ashamed of.

      Those, who follow Sameera on Instagram, must be aware of her campaign - #ImperfectlyPerfect. Speaking of which, the Musafir actress said, "My campaign comes from the fact that I felt completely disillusioned and broken after being pregnant the first time when I gained weight and was 105 kgs. The perfect body and the perfect face that I worked on, for my film career, broke apart and I was completely lost."

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 13:04 [IST]
