Sameera Reddy Went Into DEPRESSION After Being Ridiculed For Post-Pregnancy Weight!

The Sudden Pregnancy

Sameera told IANS, "I got pregnant in just a couple of months after my marriage. The game plan was to have the pregnancy and bounce back and getting in the limelight again. But I have never experienced anything like that... It was just the opposite."

It Was A Complete Mess For Sameera

"It was the worst case scenario of what I could've imagined in terms of my body and the way I fell apart as a person because the pregnancy was very tough for me."

Things Are A Bit Different This Time For The Second-time Mommy

Just last month, Sameera gave trolls a befitting reply saying that everyone cannot be like actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who returned to her svelte figure post-pregnancy in no time.

This time around, she has embraced how "she has a bump and a bit of weight that will come on. She said, "I will not look glamorous all the time. But I wanted to come out and say Hey! it's okay to be like this."

The First Pregnancy Took A Toil On Her Health

"I had placenta previa, which had me on bed rest for almost four to five months after the pregnancy. I just started putting on weight and falling into some kind of place in my head because it went from shows, award functions and a glamorous lifestyle to just not being able to handle what pregnancy was doing to me."

The Actress Became A Recluse

In hindsight, she feels it was a "cowardly act". "There is so much pressure upon us as actors or people in the public eye to portray we have this unreal life. I was also buying into it and trying to provide to it as an actor. I was also trying to keep up with that and say, ‘Hey! look at I am so perfect'. (But) I was the poster girl of what a pregnancy shouldn't be," she further added.

She Weighed 102 Kg After Delivering Her First Kid

"From being that ‘sexy Sam', I went to this. I put on 32 kg up and couldn't recognise myself. I was a complete mess."

Sameera Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression

"I would leave the house and they said, ‘Is this Sameera Reddy? What happened to her?' That pushed me into a further hole."

Sameera said there came a point she couldn't bear any glare. "Everyone knew I was feeling depressed, but I was a good mother. To top it all, I got this auto ailment called Alopecia areata, which made me lose patches of my hair after almost six months of giving birth. But it did not have anything to do with my pregnancy."

Sameera Admits Having A Meltdown

"I worked very hard. I got help in terms of therapy and understood that I was lost and confused as a person... What I was as an actor and where I am today as a mother and a wife."