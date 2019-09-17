English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sanjay Bhansali To Make Film On PM Narendra Modi titled 'Mann Bairagi'; Akshay Unveils First Look

    By
    |
    Prahbas & Akshay Kumar unveil first look of Bhansali's PM Modi Biopic Mann Bairagi | FilmiBeat

    No doubt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most revered leaders of the country and now, on the occasion of his birthday, there's some good news for his die-hard fans. Yes, there's yet another movie that has been announced on the leader.

    Sanjay Bhansali To Make Film On PM Narendra Modi titled Mann Bairagi; Akshay Unveils First Look

    A one-hour long special film has been announced on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to be written and directed by Sanjay Tripaathy, and has Sanjay Leela Bhansali as producer. Actor Akshay Kumar unveiled the first look poster on the beloved Prime Minister's birthday, i.e, today (September 17, 2019). The film has been titled 'Mann Bairagi'.

    "The story was very well-researched, and the turning point of our PM's life as a young man, really intrigued me. I felt that it's an unheard story which needs to be told," Bhansali told about coming on board for the film, reports Hindustan Times.

    Co-producer of the film, Mahaveer Jain said, "Mann Bairagi brings out that defining moment in the journey of our PM which has not been in public knowledge so far. I am sure it will connect and inspire our today's youth deeply, and that's what excited us to work on this film."

    Director Tripaathy said, "For me, it's a human interest story about the self-discovery of a person who went on to become such a strong leader of our country."

    More SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue