Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi To Reunite For A Film & No, It's Not Munna Bhai Sequel; Read Details!

Here's some good news pouring in for all Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi fans! The Munna Bhai actor-duo is all set to reunite for a film after a gap of six years and no, we are not talking about the Munna Bhai sequel. Reportedly, Sanjay and Arshad will be tickling our funny bone in Sajid-Farhad's next film.

Arshad confirmed this piece of news while speaking to ETimes for an interview. He even spilled the beans about his and Sanjay's role in the movie.

The tabloid quoted the 'Pagalpanti' actor as saying, "Sanju plays the role of a blind don and I am his eyes. The challenge is that nobody can know that he is blind, and I cannot tell anyone that he is blind. I am actually directing him throughout the film. It's quite a fun script."

Sharing the shooting schedule of the film, he further shared, "It's a crazy script, a project by Sajid-Farhad. The film is likely to go on floor by March-April next year. We'll probably head to Budapest for the first schedule of the film."

Sanjay and Arshad had last shared screen space in 2013 film Zila Ghaziabad. While reports of Rajkumar Hirani planning to work on Munna Bhai 3 post 'Sanju' hit the news last year, an official announcement about the film is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi is currently gearing up for the release of 'Pagalpanti' which has an ensemble cast that includes Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Ileana D'Cruz and Urvashi Rautela. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

