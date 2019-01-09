Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai 3 Script Ready, To Hit The Floors In 2019!

The Gap Of A Decade Makes It More Scary, Says Arshad Warsi

This time, however, there would be a gap of more than a decade and Arahad says it's slightly "scary" to pick up the character from where he left. "I tend to do my film and forget about my character and I move on to the next one. I tend to forget, which is what happened with Munna Bhai. When I came for the second part, I was doing the same role differently."

I Need To Watch The Old Scenes To Enact My Role As Circuit Again!

"I realised something isn't quite right. Then Raju and I saw a couple of scenes from the first one and remembered how I should be doing. This time too, I'm sure I'll do it."

Arshad Warsi – Upcoming Movies

Apart from this, Arshad says the fifth installment of Golmaal 5 will also happen. In Rohit Shetty's recently released Simmba, the Golmaal gang had a cameo in a special song where they hinted about the upcoming film.

Fraud Saiyaan Grand Release

"That will happen too. All of us know, Rohit knows, that he owes it to the audience," he added. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of Fraud Saiyaan, directed by Sourabh Shrivastava. The comedy film is presented by Prakash Jha and scheduled to be released on January 18.