Sanjay Dutt Compares His Wife With Nargis Dutt: Mom Was Louder Than Maanayata

Sanjay Dutt On His Mom & Wife

Speaking of his mom and wife, Sanjay Dutt says, "Yeah, they are alike in the way they conduct themselves. Mom was louder than Maanayata but she's the same with our kids."

Sanjay Dutt Is All Praises For His Wifey

While praising Maanayata, Sanjay Dutt said that he is not only proud of his wife but also consider himself fortunate to have a wife like her. He says Maanayata's focus has always been home, husband, kids and her work.

"After my father passed away, Maanayata has been my support system. She never let me fall, she was always there to pick me up," said Mrs Dutt.

Here’s What Maanayata Said About Mr Dutt

"For all those who say I am his anchor, I say, he is the sail I set up to protect myself from storms. He's always stood strong for the kids and me. Even when he was inside, he was worried for us," said Maanayata.

Did Maanayata See Any Change In Mr Dutt In The Last Few Years?

"Earlier, he used to be disturbed, his father didn't live to hear the court say that he was not a terrorist and acquit him from TADA charges. That had tarnished the family name and bothered him for years," asserted Maanayata.