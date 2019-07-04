Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Dutt MOURNS Boyfriend's Death!

As heartbreaking as it sounds, Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt, is going through a major personal crisis owing to the sudden demise of her boyfriend. Trishala, who generally stays away from the limelight despite being a star kid, shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

Trishala captioned the picture, "My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you & I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xx your Bella Mia ❤️ ------- #RIP. October 07, 1986 - July 02, 2019 --------- "I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow"

While sharing this saddening news, Trishala also changed the settings and turned her account into a personal one.

It's indeed shocking and heartbreaking as well! We hope Trishala stays strong and may God give her strength to cope up with the loss.