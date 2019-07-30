Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Shares How Excruciating Life Has Been After Losing Her Boyfriend

Three weeks ago, Sanjay Dutt's daughter, Trishala, had shared on her social media that her partner had passed away. A usually active person on her social media, Trishala had withdrawn from the world and was understandably coping with her loss. Trying her best to be ok at her best friend's wedding, Trishala took to her Instagram to remember her boyfriend and share how the journey has been for the past few weeks.

Posting this photo of herself at her bestie's wedding, Trishala said that she has tried her best to be ok after the unfortunate demise of her boyfriend, an Italian man. She wrote, "It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile, & attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends beautiful sister. My bestie looked exceptionally stunning & the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful. These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I'm doing my best to be okay. I miss him SO much I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him."

Thanking her friends for being there for her, she wrote, "Thank you @experience.fp & @mua_mar for coming all the way from Los Angeles & Las Vegas just to cheer me up & make me look & feel beautiful. You create magic together & as always, I'm very grateful for you both. Thank You" (sic)

While not much is known about her partner and how he passed away, Trishala had shared the sad news of her boyfriend's demise through her Instagram page. Posting two pictures, she had written a heartfelt note which read, "Loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity.

I love you & I will miss you.

Until we meet again.

Forever yours, xx your Bella Mia ❤️ " (sic)

