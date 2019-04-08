Sanjay Dutt: I Made A Couple Of Bad Choices When I Was Released From Jail

I Made A Couple Of Bad Choices When I Was Released From Jail

''Yeah, I really wanted this to happen. I made a couple of bad choices when I was released from jail. It was good that I took time and didn't jump into anything. Then Kalank came in followed by Shamshera,'' said Sanjay Dutt during the promotions of Kalank.

I'm Happy With The Way Things Are Working Out Right Now

''Suddenly, there was Sadak 2 with Mahesh Bhatt Saab, Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. Recently, I signed Bhuj: The Pride Of India. There are soo many other movies in the pipeline. I'm really happy with the way things are working now."

Sanjay Dutt Fans Are Excited!

After quite a long time, Sanjay Dutt fans are excited about his comeback and many fan clubs all across Facebook and Twitter have sprung back to life. It's exciting times ahead for Sanjay Dutt, folks!

Kalank Starcast & Release

Kalank starring Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha is all set to hit the theatres on April 17, 2019. The movie is directed by Abhishek Varman and co-produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions.