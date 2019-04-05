Sanjay Dutt On Reuniting With Madhuri Dixit In Kalank: So Much Has Gone Past, People Have Matured

Working With Madhuri Is A Pleasure, Says Sanjay

Sanjay told DNA, "Yes, working with her is a pleasure What is the time frame that we hadn't met or seen each other? Two decades, perhaps a little more."

The Actor Is All Praises For The 'Dhak-dhak' Girl

"Madhuri is such a great actor. I've done many films with her - Thanedaar (1990), Saajan (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Mahaanta (1997)... I can't even recall in one go. So, to work with her again in that one scene that we did together in Kalank was amazing. She's got that command as an actor."

People Have Matured

"It's a pleasure to share screen space with her after so many years. So much has gone past, people have matured. She herself comes across as such a matured actor," Dutt further added.

This Is What Sanjay & Madhuri Used To Discuss On The Sets

Speaking about how they reconnected on the sets and what they spoke, Dutt was quoted as saying by an India Today report, "Kids, their schooling and family become subjects of conversation between us."

It Was Fate Which Brought Sanjay & Madhuri Together For The Film

At the trailer launch of Kalank, Madhuri had also opened up about reuniting with Dutt for the film and said, "It was fate. We were meant to work together. All these actors are great at what they do. Sanjay sir has always been great. These characters are really grounded and have great back stories. The kind of experiences they have had and the way the lives of all these characters are intertwined is really interesting."