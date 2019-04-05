Sanjay Dutt On Reuniting With Madhuri Dixit In Kalank: So Much Has Gone Past, People Have Matured
One of the biggest reasons why everyone is excited for Kalank is that it brings together Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit on screen after almost two decades. Back in the 90s, it was rumoured that the actors were in a relationship and had parted on an ugly note. The last time they both shared screen space was in Mahanta which released in 1997.
After 22 years, Karan Johar managed to pull off a casting coup by bringing them together for Abhishek Verman's Kalank. Recently in an interview, Sanjay Dutt revealed how it felt to reunite with Madhuri after a long gap.
Working With Madhuri Is A Pleasure, Says Sanjay
Sanjay told DNA, "Yes, working with her is a pleasure What is the time frame that we hadn't met or seen each other? Two decades, perhaps a little more."
The Actor Is All Praises For The 'Dhak-dhak' Girl
"Madhuri is such a great actor. I've done many films with her - Thanedaar (1990), Saajan (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Mahaanta (1997)... I can't even recall in one go. So, to work with her again in that one scene that we did together in Kalank was amazing. She's got that command as an actor."
People Have Matured
"It's a pleasure to share screen space with her after so many years. So much has gone past, people have matured. She herself comes across as such a matured actor," Dutt further added.
This Is What Sanjay & Madhuri Used To Discuss On The Sets
Speaking about how they reconnected on the sets and what they spoke, Dutt was quoted as saying by an India Today report, "Kids, their schooling and family become subjects of conversation between us."
It Was Fate Which Brought Sanjay & Madhuri Together For The Film
At the trailer launch of Kalank, Madhuri had also opened up about reuniting with Dutt for the film and said, "It was fate. We were meant to work together. All these actors are great at what they do. Sanjay sir has always been great. These characters are really grounded and have great back stories. The kind of experiences they have had and the way the lives of all these characters are intertwined is really interesting."
Directed by Abhishek Verman, Kalank stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Kunal Kemmu. The film is slated to release on April 17.
