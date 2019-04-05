English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sanjay Dutt On Reuniting With Madhuri Dixit In Kalank: So Much Has Gone Past, People Have Matured

    By
    |

    One of the biggest reasons why everyone is excited for Kalank is that it brings together Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit on screen after almost two decades. Back in the 90s, it was rumoured that the actors were in a relationship and had parted on an ugly note. The last time they both shared screen space was in Mahanta which released in 1997.

    After 22 years, Karan Johar managed to pull off a casting coup by bringing them together for Abhishek Verman's Kalank. Recently in an interview, Sanjay Dutt revealed how it felt to reunite with Madhuri after a long gap.

    Working With Madhuri Is A Pleasure, Says Sanjay

    Sanjay told DNA, "Yes, working with her is a pleasure What is the time frame that we hadn't met or seen each other? Two decades, perhaps a little more."

    The Actor Is All Praises For The 'Dhak-dhak' Girl

    "Madhuri is such a great actor. I've done many films with her - Thanedaar (1990), Saajan (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Mahaanta (1997)... I can't even recall in one go. So, to work with her again in that one scene that we did together in Kalank was amazing. She's got that command as an actor."

    People Have Matured

    "It's a pleasure to share screen space with her after so many years. So much has gone past, people have matured. She herself comes across as such a matured actor," Dutt further added.

    This Is What Sanjay & Madhuri Used To Discuss On The Sets

    Speaking about how they reconnected on the sets and what they spoke, Dutt was quoted as saying by an India Today report, "Kids, their schooling and family become subjects of conversation between us."

    It Was Fate Which Brought Sanjay & Madhuri Together For The Film

    At the trailer launch of Kalank, Madhuri had also opened up about reuniting with Dutt for the film and said, "It was fate. We were meant to work together. All these actors are great at what they do. Sanjay sir has always been great. These characters are really grounded and have great back stories. The kind of experiences they have had and the way the lives of all these characters are intertwined is really interesting."

    Directed by Abhishek Verman, Kalank stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Kunal Kemmu. The film is slated to release on April 17.

    ALSO READ: CONGRATULATIONS! Shahrukh Khan Receives Honorary Doctorate From University Of Law In London

    Read more about: sanjay dutt madhuri dixit kalank
    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue