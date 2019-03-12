English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sanjay Dutt On Working With Madhuri Dixit After 20 Years: Want To Work More With Her

    By
    |

    Karan Johar's ambitious production Kalank brings together the on-screen pairing of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit after over two decades and the Munna Bhai star on Tuesday said he would like to work more with his longtime co-star.

    Sanjay and Madhuri were one of the most popular reel-life couples and worked together in several hit films in the '90s such as Saajan, Khalnayak, Thandedar and Iaalaka.

    Asked how it was to team up with Madhuri for the film, Sanjay told reporters, "It felt good to work together after a long time. I'll try to work more with her."

    sanjay-dutt-on-working-with-madhuri-dixit-after-20-years

    The actor was speaking at the teaser launch of "Kalank". Madhuri said reuniting with former co-stars is always enriching. "We are working after more than 20 years. Recently, I worked with Anil after a long time. It's always wonderful to work with actors you've worked with before. Even here, it was wonderful," she said.

    "Kalank" features also features an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed Abhishek Varman, the period-drama is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is scheduled to release on April 17.

    Originally, Sridevi was meant to do the film, before she passed away last February. The role eventually went to Madhuri.

    When asked how it was to take up the role, Madhuri said, "When I was approached to do the role, I had a heavy by heart. She was a great artiste and a good human being. When you get a role, you do it your way. But, of course, we used to miss her everyday on set.

    "Once you start work, you have to look beyond that and play your character to the best of your abilities.

    Credits - PTI

    Read more about: sanjay dutt madhuri dixit kalank
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 19:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue