Sanjay Dutt On Younger Lot Of Actors: “I Can’t Do What Ayushamnn Khurrana & Kartik Aaryan Do Today"

Sanjay Dutt is busy with a string of movies. The actor has commenced his second innings in Bollywood with movies such as 'Kalank’ and 'Prassthanam’. He is currently busy promoting his recent release 'Panipat’. Sanjay portrays Ahmed Shah Abdali in Ashutosh Gowariker’s war period drama. In a recent interview, Sanjay confessed that he certainly cannot be the leading man of a film the way he was 20 years ago. But Sanju hopes to continue to play characters central to a movie.

He said, “People are approaching me with challenging characters, but it’s a conscious effort on my part to tap that space. I definitely cannot be in the zone that I was in 20 years ago. I want to do good work, the way actors after a certain age do in America. Look at Mel Gibson, Kevin Costner or Robert De Niro. They have been unbelievably good at every age. I wanted to move on, too, and I am happy that it has also worked for my audience. You have to come to terms with the fact that you’re older, and you have to take that leap of faith. I did and it got me into a better zone as an actor. I can’t do what Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana are doing today. They’re the heroes of this generation, who can do all the romance and singing.”

The Vaastav star went on to add, “While I can no longer be the typical 'hero’, I can be the kind of hero Denzel Washington plays in his films. He’s older, but the film revolves around him. I don’t write stories, but I do suggest things that I’d like to work on. Like the space of a mature action hero always interests me. Of course, that is not something that has found complete acceptance here right now; but we are getting there. Sadak 2 is an example of that.”

The actor will soon be seen in a string of movies in 2020 namely 'Sadak 2’, 'K.G.F Chapter 2’, 'Shamshera’ and 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India’ respectively.