Sanjay Dutt Was NERVOUS Working With Madhuri Dixit; Made His Kids Meet Her On 'Kalank' Sets!

Sanjay Dutt On His Screen Reunion With Madhuri Dixit

Sanjay Dutt was all praises and admitted that he was a little nervous working with her.

The actor told the tabloid, "It was great to work with her again. I was a little nervous, but she made things easy. She's got terrific command as an actor."

This Is How They Bonded On The Sets

He further added, "We spoke about our kids. In fact, I made my children [Shahraan and Iqra] meet her when they dropped by on the sets."

'It Was Pleasure To Share Screen Space With Her'

Earlier in yet another interview, Dutt had mentioned, "It's a pleasure to share screen space with her after so many years. So much has gone past, people have matured. She herself comes across as such a matured actor."

'It Was Fate', Says Madhuri

On the other hand, at the trailer launch of Kalank, Madhuri mentioned, "It was fate. We were meant to work together. All these actors are great at what they do. Sanjay sir has always been great. These characters are really grounded and have great back stories. The kind of experiences they have had and the way the lives of all these characters are intertwined is really interesting."

Sanjay Has Become Careful With His Films Post Failures

In his interview with Mid-day, Sanjay Dutt further said, "I can't take my work for granted. I have to start taking onus of my characters; earlier, I would leave it on the directors. [Having said that] I will still surrender myself to Bhatt saab [Mahesh Bhatt] for Sadak 2, which we start soon."

'People Want To See Me As Baba Again'

"People want to see me as Baba again, and I will give them that. In my next few films, you will see a lot of action and comedy. So, I am confident that it will be a good journey ahead," the actor further told the tabloid.