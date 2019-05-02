Sanjay Kapoor Reveals Daughter Shanaya Kapoor Is Getting Ready For A Bollywood Career

After Janhvi Kapoor, another star kid from the Kapoor family is getting ready to build a career in Bollywood. Sanjay Kapoor, father of Shanaya Kapoor, recently revealed to Pinkvilla that his daughter is already working as an assistant director on Janhvi's next film. Sanjay told in the interview, "It's true that Shanaya is now in Lucknow and working as an assistant on Janhvi's film. It was a joint decision.''

He further added, ''She was very keen on doing something different to understand the space, rather than just wasting time. Before she wanted to take up a film, she didn't want to be abroad for a three-year course. Instead, she chose something personal like this. Obviously, I'm always there to guide her. Nothing in life is better than experience."

When asked, if Karan Johar will launch Shanaya in the industry, Sanjay said, "There's no truth to that. She's just assisting on his production venture. She has not taken a call on anything yet. Yes, she's definitely getting ready for a Bollywood career. Hopefully soon, she must work hard and land a good film. We will all wait for that. I just want her to concentrate on this for now.''

Sanjay went on to add, ''For me, I believe my kids need to also know that this is an extremely professional space and it isn't a cakewalk. Today, she is in Lucknow where it's 41 degrees. So it will be difficult and requires a lot of hard work. She might be from a film family and connections are easy but sustaining won't be easy. It's very tough to survive in this industry. I know it really well which is also why I made her go through this process of assisting. All the glamour is only an exterior thought, inside, it's a lot of hard work."

Most Read: Mahesh Bhatt Calls Kangana Ranaut 'Bacchi'; Refuses To Comment On Her Sister Rangoli Insulting Alia!