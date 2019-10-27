Sanjay Leela Bhansali Announces Baiju Bawra; Ajay Devgn To Collaborate With The Director?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made a big announcement on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. The film-maker is all set to direct his most ambitious project titled as Baiju Bawra. Reportedly, this magnum opus will be the maverick film-maker's next project after Gangubai Kathiawadi. The big announcement has been made through the official Twitter handle of Bhansali Productions, the company owned by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. According to the tweet, Baiju Bawra will be a musical saga, which will also be a revenge tale surrounding the music maestro. Reportedly, the fillm will hit the big screens as Diwali release of 2021.

However, nothing much has been revealed about the star cast of the movie. Rumour has it that Ajay Devgn is in talks to play the title role in Baiju Bawra. Earlier, the director and the actor had teamed up for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which earned both critical and commercial success. We have to wait for an official announcement from Bhansali productions to get a clear picture regarding the lead star.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has already commenced the works of Gangubhai Kathiawadi, which will be the director's next major release. Alia Bhatt has been roped in to play the title role in this movie, which will also be produced under the banner Bhansali productions in association with PEN India Ltd. Reportedly, the film will be based on one of the chapters of a novel named 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'. The movie has been scheduled to hit theatres on September 11, 2020. However, an official announcement regarding the male lead of the movie is yet to be made.