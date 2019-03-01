Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Launch Newbie Sharmin Segal In His Next Production: Read Details!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is that director who is on the wish list of almost all actors in the Hindi film industry, to work with. So when the director launches new actor or actress, which he did with Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya, it is assuredly a big honor for the debutant. As per reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be launching newbie Sharmin Segal in his next production! Read further to find out more details!

As reported by Pinkvilla, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to launch a new actress, Sharmin Segal in his next movie. Sharmin is the daughter of Bela Segal (Sanjay Leela Bhansali's sister). An excited Sharmin said, "When I decided to become an actor what excited me the most was the idea that I would feel emotions and experience experiences I wouldn't normally have every day. I'm happy that this launch has allowed me to do that, making it a difficult but still fulfilling experience."

The news was confirmed by Prerna Singh who is CEO of Bhansali Productions. She said, "In a time where character roles are more mainstream and audiences crave pure pleasure of story, launching and promoting new talent felt right as newness is the only change. With Sharmin's launch, we are just being true to SLB's vision and we have signed her for three films." The movie is reportedly a love story.

The director has helmed some of the most noteworthy films in the industry such as Black, Devdas, Saawariya, Bajirao Mastani, and most recently, the epic movie Padmaavat. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be reunited with Salman Khan in a movie which will be titled Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2 reportedly. However, it will not be a remake or a sequel of 1999 film of the same name starring Salman and Aishwarya Rai. The director and actor last worked together in Saawariya.

