Sanjay Bhansali To Make Film On PM Narendra Modi titled 'Mann Bairagi'; Prabhas To Unveil First Look

No doubt that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most revered leaders of the country and now, on the occasion of his birthday, there's some good news for his die-hard fans. Yes, there's yet another movie that has been announced on the leader.

A one-hour long special film has been announced on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to be written and directed by Sanjay Tripaathy, and has Sanjay Leela Bhansali as producer. Actor Prabhas will unveil the first look poster on the beloved Prime Minister's birthday, i.e, today (September 17, 2019). The film has been titled 'Mann Bairagi'.

"The story was very well-researched, and the turning point of our PM's life as a young man, really intrigued me. I felt that it's an unheard story which needs to be told," Bhansali told about coming on board for the film, reports Hindustan Times.

Co-producer of the film, Mahaveer Jain said, "Mann Bairagi brings out that defining moment in the journey of our PM which has not been in public knowledge so far. I am sure it will connect and inspire our today's youth deeply, and that's what excited us to work on this film."

Director Tripaathy said, "For me, it's a human interest story about the self-discovery of a person who went on to become such a strong leader of our country."

Actor Prabhas will digitally present the first look poster today.