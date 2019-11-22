Sanya Malhotra Begins Shooting For Her Next Film 'Pagglait', Shares First Day Pic From Set

Actress Sanya Malhotra who up until recently was busy shooting for Shakuntala Devi - Human Computer alongside Vidya Balan has announced her next film. The actress took to social media to share the news with a few pictures from the sets of her new movie titled 'Pagglait’. The actress is seen holding a film clap in one of the pictures. In another picture shared, Sanya has given us a glimpse of the puja and muhurat by captioning it as 'film arambh’. The movie is directed by Umesh Bist.

The film also brings to fore the collaboration of two powerful female producers in the industry. The movie will be jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Guneet Monga under her banner Sikhya Entertainment. Speaking about Gunnet and the movie, Ekta said "Guneet is one of the most relevant voices in Indian cinema today. When I heard the very concept of the film, I knew we had to do this together." The official announcement was made by Balaji Telefilms on the occasion of Monga's birthday on Thursday.

Guneet Monga also expressed her happiness "We are glad to bring a concept as quirky as 'Pagglait' on-screen with Sanya Malhotra leading the film, and a powerhouse like Balaji Telefilms backing this one. Our film tells the story of a young girl as she discovers her purpose and identity amidst looming questions about love and belonging in the neo-modern small-town India," she said.

Sanya Malhotra has managed to create a niche for herself with her stellar performances and interesting script choices in a short span of time and a handful of movies. It will be interesting to see what kind of pleasant surprises she’s planning to spring on the audiences in the coming year.

The talented young actress is definitely on a roll with an interesting line up of movies in her kitty. Sanya will soon be seen on screen in Shakuntala Devi alongside Vidya Balan and Anurag Basu’s yet-untitled movie opposite Aditya Roy Kapur release early next year.