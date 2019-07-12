Sanya Malhotra: I Have Stopped Seeking Validation

Sanya Malhotra who hails in the industry as the Dangal girl with a blockbuster superhit has also proved herself to be a charmer at a recent event in the capital city.

Talking about the same, the actress says, "Things are changing as people are making more content-driven films, just like the films I have done. In Pataakha, I had to look completely different. Now even female actors are changing their looks, they don't put themselves as conventional actors, who are only looking pretty and dancing."

Further, she says, "This is not only for an actress but for everyone. After posting a picture, they need validation from random people and they think that even if they get one 'like', they start feeling that they are extremely pretty. There are times when we are not wearing make-up and then people pass comments like, "Oh she looks like this without makeup". To be honest personally, this doesn't affect me now."

The actress who is praised for her bold choice of roles, believes in being in her own skin and not changing herself for others. Adding to it, she says, "This used to constantly worry me. But after a few months, I stopped and started feeling that, 'I can't do this'. My happiness and my work come first. It is ok if I don't look nice, it's ok if I go without make-up and I am looking really bad and people are commenting about my looks. I really don't mind because, yes, I look like this and it's their wish if they want to see me or not. So I think that validation is a problem personally, I have stopped seeking it."

Sanya is known to be a director's actor and is appreciated for picking up different kinds of roles. The actress is appreciated for her versatile nature and possesses a knack for photography.

The actress made her debut in Bollywood with the highest grossing movie of all time, Dangal and since then, she has been a favorite in the industry not just with the audience but also, the directors and artists all over.

Sanya who is known for her breakthrough performances in the movies namely, Dangal, Badhaai Ho and the recently released, Photograph shares how shooting with Anurag Basu has been the most delightful experience for her as she has never worked in this pattern for any of her projects till now.

Recently, garnering acknowledgment and appreciation from across the globe, Sanya Malhotra was listed in the esteemed 'Berlinale Breakouts: 5 talents to watch', owing to her path-breaking artistry that received the applause after the screening of her films at International film festivals.

Sanya last shared the screen with Nawazuddin in the critically acclaimed 'Photograph'. The actress will now be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film.

