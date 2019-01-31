Sanya Malhotra's Love For Photographs: A Wall In Her House Is Decorated With Pics Clicked By Her!

After power-packed performances in Dangal and Pataakha, Sanya Malhotra will be next seen in Ritesh Batra's Photograph opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film tells the tale of two lives who intersect in Mumbai and go along together.

While it's the first time that Sanya plays the role of a Bombay based girl not many know that the actress has got a wall full of photographs at her newly bought Mumbai apartment.

Sanya loves to collect hard copies of pictures taken. She has an instant camera and carries along with her almost for all occasions and outings. She has decorated a wall in her Mumbai apartment where she puts them all up.

Since she's staying here alone, she has a fetish to keep all memories of her important people right in front of her. She believes that the wall makes her feel at home.

Speaking about her working experience on Batra's Photography, Sanya had told Indian Express, "I am so lucky that I am getting to work with an actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Not only him but Ritesh Batra, the director too. After Dangal, a lot of scripts came my way but this one just touched me. I was like 'I have to do this'. It was really exciting. And when I got to know Nawaz is a part of it, I got even more excited because working with him is a dream come true."

The actress' journey in B-town from a wrestler to a high-class girl in Badhai Ho has been a captivating one. Be it on-screen or off, Sanya doesn't fail to surprise us with her looks.

Photograph premiered at the Sundance festival and will also be screened at the Berlin International Film Festival. In India, the film will be hitting the big screens on 8th February.

