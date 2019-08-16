English
    Sanya Malhotra On 'Badhaai Ho' Winning National Awards: I Knew It Would Be A Very Special Film

    By
    |

    Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Badhaai Ho' recently bagged two National Awards- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Supporting Actress for veteran actress Surekha Sikri. The film revolved about a middle-aged couple who get pregnant and how their family copes up with this news.

    The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri and was lauded by critics and audience alike.

    sanya

    Recently while speaking with IANS, the film's actress Sanya Malhotra opened up about the film's National Awards win and said, "When I heard the story of Badhaai Ho, I knew it would be a very special film because the subject was different. This was one of those films where I took no time to say yes. The amount of appreciation we have got from the audience and critics is unimaginable. That is why the National Award win is gratifying."

    Comparing it to her first film 'Dangal', the actress further added, "In fact, we had the same feeling when we were making Dangal. When finally the film came out and people started showered love, the fact was satisfying for all of us that the story had inspired many girls."

    Recently, Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya recently sent a hand-written note to the film's director Amit Sharma. After receiving the letter, he took to social media to thank the superstar and wrote, "Amitji, your letter is like an award for me. Thank you and thank you Jaya aunty."

    He further added, "I have always been a huge fan of Bachchan Saab and when I received flowers from him once again, I was completely speechless. I still don't know how to thank him. Such gestures motivate me to work even harder and earn my next bouquet and letter from him."

    Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that the makers are planning a sequel to 'Badhaai Ho' and the script has been locked.

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 15:42 [IST]
