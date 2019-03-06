Sanya Malhotra Turns Photographer At India Gate; Birthday Girl Janhvi Kapoor Returns To Mumbai

Sanya Malhotra Promotes Her Upcoming Film Photograph

Sanya Malhotra turned into a photographer for a day at the popular tourist destination, India Gate, on Wednesday afternoon. Sanya was promoting her upcoming film ‘Photograph' which is set to hit the theatres on March 15th 2019. The movie also stars, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and is a unique love story which promises to warm our hearts.

She Posed With Real Life Photographers At The India Gate

Sanya looked pretty in a green button down shirt with flared sleeves, paired with a denim skirt. She posed for pictures with real life photographers who take snaps of tourists everyday at the India Gate. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen playing the role of a photographer at India Gate who falls in love with the shy, quiet character played by Sanya Malhotra. The film is written and directed by Ritesh Batra, and had a premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival.

Birthday Girl Janhvi Kapoor Returned To Mumbai

Birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor was snapped returning to Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Janhvi had been to the holy city of Varanasi in order to ring in her 22nd birthday with her dad Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. A few inside pictures from the family holiday showed us Janhvi celebrating her birthday by taking part in the Ganga aarti, and cutting her birthday cake with a sword.

She Was Snapped With Her Dad Boney Kapoor & Sis Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi looked very pretty in a hot pink salwar kameez outfit. Her dad Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor opted for casual outfits. Khushi sported a white and blue zip up jacket with a pair of black tights, whereas Boney Kapoor wore a black zip up jacket with black sweatpants.