Sara Ali Khan And Aditi Rao Hydari Look Fabulous At Namrata Purohit’s Song Launch

Sara Ali Khan Looked Fabulous At Namrata Purohit's Song Launch

Sara Ali Khan attended the music video launch of popular pilates instructor Namrata Purohit. She looked fabulous as always in a printed floral top which she teamed with a black leather skirt.

Aditi Rao Hydari Graced The Song Launch

Aditi Rao Hydari also graced the song launch event of pilates instructor Namrata Purohit. She looked pretty in a sage green play suit with a matching overcoat worn with it. She sported a pair of white sneakers to go with her outfit.

Sara And Aditi Posed For Pics With Namrata Purohit

Sara and Aditi posed for pictures with the star of the night Namrata Purohit. Namrata looked gorgeous in a maroon maxi dress without cutout detailing. She launched her first music video ever today by the title ‘Flow'.

Sushant Singh Rajput Opted For An Ethnic Look For The Event

Sushant Singh Rajput decided to wear an ethnic look for the music video launch event of Namrata Purohit. He looked handsome in a dark grey sherwani worn with black bottoms and a black Nehru jacket worn over it.

Surveen Chawla Made Heads Turn At The Song Launch

Surveen Chawla arrived at the music video launch event of Namrata Purohit. She made heads turn donning a yellow sweatshirt dress which she wore with a pair of maroon knee high boots.

Amit Sadh Also Attended The Event

Amit Sadh was also present at Namrata Purohit's song launch on Tuesday night. He looked smart in a simple formal look sporting a light blue shirt and black trousers which he paired with black sneakers.