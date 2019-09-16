VIRAL! Sara Ali Khan Is All Smiles On Graduation Day; Receives Degree From Aamir Khan [VIDEO]

We all love throwbacks, don't we? Especially if it belongs to our favourite Bollywood celebrities. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is already a sensation in the town. The actress made a smashing debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' which was followed by Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'.

Now, all eyes are set towards Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film where she will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan. The duo reportedly has been grabbing headlines for their rumoured relationship.

Meanwhile, recently, a video of Sara Ali Khan's graduation is going viral on social media. In the video, a teenage Sara in a blue robe, gets onto the stage and receives a warm welcome from Aamir Khan and Nita Ambani who are there to felicitate the students. The actress is seen waving at her parents, Saif and Amrita who are busy cheering for her in the audience.

Check out the video here.

For those who ain't aware, Sara graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2013 before heading to Columbia University in New York. On Koffee With Karan, Saif Ali Khan had opened up about meeting Amrita Singh when Sara moved to New York for further studies and had said, "In Columbia, when we went to drop Sara to the University. We had dinner together in New York."

Speaking about films, Sara will be next seen in David Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' alongside Varun Dhawan. The film has already hit the shooting floors in Bangkok. Touted to be a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's film by the same name, this movie is slated to hit the theatrical screens on May 1, 2020.

Sara Ali Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan Is My Friend, But More Than That, She's My Father's Wife