Sara Ali Khan Is All Smiles Post Gym Session; Malaika Arora Kills Her Boss Airport Look

Sara Ali Khan Is All Smiles After Her Gym Session

Sara Ali Khan is committed to her fitness regime as she is one of the celebs who we see heading to the gym on the regular. Today, Sara was all smiles as she caught up with some friends when snapped post her work out session. Sara looked radiant as she stepped out carrying dumbbells. She sported a grey t-shirt and blue shorts for her gym look today. Sara made a fantastic entry into Bollywood with two back to back movies. She debuted in Kedarnath in December and had the blockbuster Simmba release just a few weeks after.

Sonakshi Also Spotted At The Same Gym

Sonakshi Sinha was also spotted at the same gym as Sara today. She waved to the cameras as she brushed past to her gym. Sona was wearing an all black gym look. On the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in Karan Johar's multi starrer, Kalank, which also stars, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film is scheduled for release on April 19th, 2019.

Malaika Slays The Boss Lady Look At The Airport

Malaika Arora is a legit fashionista and no one can deny it. We can expect her to slay any outfit she chooses. Today, Malaika killed her boss lady look at the airport when she returned to Mumbai. Malaika was wearing a plaid grey pant suit with a white t-shirt. She gave the look a glamorous twist with a glittery black trench coat. She sported ankle length boots to go with her outfit. Just yesterday, Malaika was snapped slaying the same look as she stepped out of a salon in Bandra.

Vidya Balan Also Snapped At The Airport

Vidya Balan smiled to the cameras as she prepared to jet off somewhere from the airport today. Vidya looked chic in a black maxi dress, a grey cardigan, black oxfords and a large brown tote bag. It has been a while since we saw Vidya on the big screen in Bollywood, although she has been working in a lot of Telugu and Tamil films.

Shilpa Shetty & Her Family Enjoy A Quiet Saturday At A Cafe

Shilpa Shetty, her husband Raj Kundra and their son Viaan Raj Kundra were enjoying a quiet Saturday at a café in Bandra when they were snapped by the paparazzi. Shilpa sported a casual chic look in a grey t-shirt and high waisted denims. Her hubby Raj, on the other hand, wore a camouflage sweatshirt and denims. Viaan looked cute in a stripped white and green t-shirt, and denims.