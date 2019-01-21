English
    Sara Ali Khan & Amrita Singh Claim Rights To A Bungalow Worth Crores Of Rupees In Dehradun!

    Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh approached the Dehradun police station claiming that a bungalow, which sits on a boundary of 16,000 square feet on the outskirts of Dehradun, is their's! The property is worth crores of rupees and now the bungalow stands locked so no one else can enter, until the case is resolved legally.

    Amrita Singh stated in her complaint that her maternal uncle Madhusudhan stayed in the bungalow and the property was under dispute as the suit over the title was still pending in court, reported TOI. Her maternal uncle, Madhusudhan passed away on January 19, 2019 and Amrita Singh along with her daughter Sara Ali Khan came to Dehradun for the final rites and cremation and allegedly entered the bungalow and now claim that it belongs to them.

    However, the twist to this case came when Mr. Khusiram the one who took care of Madhusudan for the last three years until his death, has given an application to the Dehradun police narrating a totally different story.

    According to Mr. Khusiram, Madhusudan had himself locked the property before his death so that no one could enter it. Also, Madhusudan's best friend Dhirendra Semal questioned 'Where were these people (Amrita Singh & Sara Ali Khan) when Madhusudan needed them the most?'

    Dhirendra Semal also revealed that no one came to see Madhusudan during his ill health and suffering since last three years and are claiming the property immediately after his death.

    According to a report, superintendent of police (SSP) Nivedita Kukreti, the matter is already sub judice and police shall only confined to maintain law and order.

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 12:58 [IST]
